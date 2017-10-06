Gardens of the Garden State

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - September began the 76th year for the members of Garden Club RFD in their home away from home, The Little Red Schoolhouse, on the corner of Middletown Lincroft and Dwight Roads, and across from Thompson Middle School and Nut Swamp Elementary School. It is an historic site originally part of the estate of Hattie Carnegie, a very famous person in New York’s world of fashion back in the day. It is now owned by Middletown Township and is maintained by the Club with the Township’s help.

On October 17th, the Club will host authors Susan Lowry and Nancy Berner, a highly regarded garden writing team. They previously collaborated on the “Garden Guide to New York City” and “Gardens of the Hudson Valley”. Now it is New Jersey’s turn. With “Gardens of the Garden State” being their third joint effort, the authors have completed an 18 month odyssey through New Jersey.

This book is an entry into the history and culture of a region that was found to be an array of surprising diversity. You are taken on a wonderful photographic tour of New Jersey’s public and private gardens, thanks to Gemma and Andrew Ingalls. Twenty-eight gardens were selected—from the New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands to the Van Vleck Home & Gardens to the elegant formal gardens of Short Hills and Bernardsville to a lighthouse garden near Cape May. Included in the tour is Linden Hall in Rumson where 45,000 annuals create a dynamic display each summer. New Jersey’s complex topography demanded innovative approaches to design and this book fully illustrates this.

So, join us on October 17, 2017, at 11am, when these authors will take us from historic formal gardens of former estates to suburb gardens, horticulturist havens and show us fresh takes on front yards. Be at The Little Red Schoolhouse to hear about the gardens of your state. Call Nancy Canade at (973)-452-4846 for further information about our Club and Colleen Muldowney at 732-706-8969 for more information about the program.

November 21, 2017, will bring Dean Norton, Director of Horticulture at George Washington’s Mount Vernon home in VA, to the Middletown Art Center (MAC) at 11am where he will be the speaker at our fundraiser. Light refreshments will be available before and after the program and there will be a raffle for baskets of goodies. Consider joining Garden Club RFD for that as well. There will be a $20 fee for the program that day. Free parking is available across the street from the MAC.

PHOTO: Dean Norton, Director of Horticulture at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

Garden Club RFD is a member of the Garden Club of New Jersey, the Central Atlantic Region of the State Garden Clubs, Inc. and the National Garden Club. We welcome all inquiries and are open to accepting new members. Learn more about the world of gardens with us.