Route 36 Alternating Traffic Required Overnight for Resurfacing Work in Sea Bright

Street parking unavailable during project

SEA BRIGHT, NJ – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced overnight lane closures and alternating traffic on Route 36/Ocean Avenue for the start of a 1.4 mile resurfacing project next week in Sea Bright, Monmouth County.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, October 9 until 6 a.m. the next morning and continuing overnight for approximately one week, NJDOT’s contractor, Schifano Construction Corp., is scheduled to mill and pave Route 36/Ocean Avenue in both directions between Rumson Road/CR 520 and Sunrise Way in Sea Bright.

Overnight street parking on Route 36/Ocean Avenue between Rumson Road/CR 520 and Sunrise Way will be unavailable for the duration of the project.

In addition, there also will be daytime curb inlet upgrades being performed in the shoulders, with no affect on traffic.

Traffic control signage, cones, and barrels will be placed overnight to reduce Route 36/Ocean Avenue from a single lane in each direction, to one alternating travel lane. The overnight alternating traffic will be managed by flagmen directing motorists overnight for approximately one week. Construction signs are being utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the resurfacing.

The $810,000 state-funded resurfacing project is expected to extend the life of the pavement by 10 years.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info.