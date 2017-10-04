MC Park System to Hold 7 Prez Sk8 Jam

PHOTO: Local skaters are invited to compete in an amateur contest during the 7 Prez SK8 Jam.

LONG BRANCH, NJ - Calling all skaters! Head over to the 7 Prez SK8 Jam on Saturday, October 14 from 12-3:30 p.m. and compete in amateur competitions and meet local skate vendors. Hosted by the Monmouth County Park System, this event will be held at the Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Skateplex, Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Competitors will have the chance to compete against other skaters on the street course in different age categories.

Awards will be given to the top skaters in each category. The competition schedule is as follows:

Beginners from 12-1 p.m.

Categories are: Age 12 & under and Age 13-16

Intermediate from 1-2 p.m.

Categories are: Ages 12 & under, Ages 13-16 and Ages 17 & up

Advanced from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Categories are: Ages 12 & under, Ages 13-16 and Ages 17 & up

The cost to enter the competition is $15 per person. Online registration available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Cash or check only for event day registration. Helmets must be worn by competitors age 16 and under.

Event admission and parking are free. For more information about the 7 Prez Sk8 Jam or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TDD/TTY number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.