Christian Brothers Academy Names New Director of Marketing & Communications

LINCROFT, NJ – Christian Brothers Academy has named Mr. Jason Lutz, a member of CBA’s Class of 2011, as its new Director of Marketing & Communications.

Formerly CBA’s Associate Director of Development, Mr. Lutz has played an integral part in helping CBA take its advancement, marketing and alumni-focused initiatives to the next level. His contributions include managing CBA's Class Representatives program, helping expand the Academy’s social media offerings, overseeing CBA’s March Madness Alumni giving challenges, and launching the CBA Digital Network—a staff and student-driven organization focused on video production of Academy events.

In that same time, Mr. Lutz has also served as Assistant Coach to CBA’s Varsity Sailing team. Alongside father and head coach Jody, Mr. Lutz has helped guide CBA to becoming one of the premier Sailing programs in the nation—culminating last season with a 15th place finish at the High School Sailing National Championships in Cambridge, MA.

Mr. Lutz succeeds Mr. Vincent Ferrer, the first to hold the position as well as a member of CBA’s Class of 2008. All marketing & communication inquiries can be directed to Mr. Lutz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .