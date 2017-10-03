Brookdale to Host Second Annual Food Truck Fest

PHOTO: Festival-goers wait in line for The Empanada Guy during the 2016 Spark Invitational Food Truck Festival in Lincroft. This year’s event will be held on Oct. 14. Photo by Brookdale Community College.

LINCROFT, NJ – Community members of all ages are invited to a day of live music, eclectic food and family-friendly activities Oct. 14 during the second annual Spark Invitational Food Truck Festival, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

The event, hosted by Brookdale Public Radio, will feature nearly a dozen area food trucks including Empanada Guy, The Tasty Trolley, Maddalena’s Cheesecake Co., Enzo’s Pizza and The Flying Pie Guy. Live music will be performed by Animal Years, David Ramirez, Jeremy & The Harlequins and Christian O’Connor.

Area vendors will offer a wide range of handmade crafts and activities, including pumpkin painting, psychic readings and a “slime-making” station.

Funds raised at the event will support 90.5 The Night, Monmouth County’s only public radio station.

“This is our way of saying thank you to all of the listeners and Monmouth County community members who support us throughout the year,” said station manager Tom Brennan. “Bring your families – and your appetite - and join us for a great day of food and fun here in Lincroft.”

PHOTO: A dish prepared by Gustoso Food Truck and Catering, one of nearly a dozen food trucks set to appear at the second annual Spark Invitational Food Truck Festival in Lincroft on Oct. 14. Photo by Brookdale Community College.

Parking for the event is in lot 6. Admission is $5 and includes a free t-shirt, while supplies last. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Food is served on a cash basis. Pets are welcome. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.90.5thenight.org/foodtrucks.

The festival is co-sponsored by World Subaru.