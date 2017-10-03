MCHA’s Tavernfest at Allen House on October 13

PHOTO: Revelers enjoying TAVERNFEST at MCHA’s Allen House. Photo Credit: Russ DeSantis.

SHREWSBURY, NJ – Bring your friends and raise a glass to support Monmouth Country Historical Association at its 8th annual TAVERNFEST celebration on Friday, October 13th, from 7-10 pm. The event will be held under a tent on the grounds of the 300-year old Allen House, the town’s most noted tavern in its day, located at the historic four corners in Shrewsbury at 400 Sycamore Avenue.

In colonial America, the tavern rivaled the church as the community’s most vital social institution. Josiah Halstead’s Blue Ball Tavern, known in recent times as the Allen House, served as the court, town hall, post office, dance hall and gathering place. It is the oldest surviving tavern in the county and one of five historic house museums maintained and interpreted by MCHA.

Thanks to their generosity, TAVERNFEST revelers will enjoy an evening featuring local beer crafted by Carton Brewing Company, spirits provided by Laird & Company, and wine provided by Rumson Wine & Spirits. Guests will also enjoy the award-winning barbeque of Local Smoke BBQ and desserts donated by local bakeries.

Event attendees will enter through the building which the MCHA has interpreted as the Blue Ball tavern of the Revolutionary era. Period music by Tom and Marianne Tucker and costumed house docents will help to transport guests back in time while they visit the Historic House Museum. Proceeding to the event tent, guests will be further entertained by the music of RipTide, a 50/50 raffle, and silent and live auctions.

Funds raised from this event benefit the work of MCHA to preserve, protect, and share the rich history of Monmouth County. Tickets are $85 per person with sponsorship ticket packages available. To purchase tickets please visit MonmouthHistory.org or call MCHA at 732-462-1466 ext. 19.

MCHA thanks TAVERNFEST sponsors Carton Brewing, Rumson Wine & Spirits, Local Smoke BBQ, Cooper Electric Supply Co., Almasy Law, and Sandy & Vanessa Mulheren.

About MCHA

Monmouth County Historical Association is a private non-profit organization that has been working to preserve history and provide educational opportunities since its founding in 1898. MCHA’s Museum and Library is located at 70 Court Street in Freehold. Museum hours are: Tuesdays - Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Library is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Historic Houses Museums are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from May 1 through September 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For further information, please call (732) 462-1466 or visit the web site at www.monmouthhistory.org. Monmouth County Historical Association received an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.