Red Bank Regional Announces John Truhan Hired as Head Coach for Girls’ Basketball Team

PHOTO: Award-winning Girls’ Basketball Coach John Truhan was recently hired as Head Coach to the RBR Girls’ Basketball Team.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - At its September 27 board meeting, the Red Bank Regional (RBR) Board of Education appointed John S. Truhan III as its new girls’ head basketball coach. The position was vacated by James Young who joined the Monmouth University Women’s Basketball coaching staff this year.

RBR Athletic Director Del Dal Pra states of his new hire, “Coach Truhan will be a wonderful addition to our coaching staff. He brings a wealth of knowledge about basketball and understands how to work with other coaches in the building especially in handling multi-sport athletes. I am excited to see our girls’ program as it continues to grow and head in the right direction.”

Coach Truhan has enjoyed a 23 year-long career in education, and 18 years coaching basketball. He is a member of the New Jersey State Coaches Hall of Fame. During his coaching career, he acquired 324 wins, while previously coaching at Colts Neck, Central Regional and Toms River South. While at Colts Neck, he won the State Championship and reached the Tournament of Champion finals and won the state title when at Toms River South. His most recent position was as Assistant Coach at Caldwell College where he assisted in establishing the single season all-time wins mark at 25, and helped the program achieve its first ever NCAA bid.

His other accolades include: The Shore Conference Coach of the Year (2001); Ocean County Coach of the Year (2001, 2002); Division Coach of the Year (six times); The Monmouth County Coach of the year (2005, 2008); The Star Ledger NJ Coach of the Year (2009) and the Shore Conference Sportsmanship Award (2012, 2014).

John Truhan explains that he was inspired to become a coach by his role models and father figures, his teachers and coaches.

He states about his new position, “I am a good friend of James Young, who did an outstanding job at revitalizing the program at RBR and am looking forward to continuing that progress.” He adds, “I want to reassure the players that I am there for them, more than them being there for me.”

John Truhan lives in Bayville, New Jersey, with his wife Kim and children, Kristi and John John. He teaches Honors Math in his hometown at Central Regional High School.