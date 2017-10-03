Knights of Columbus Celebrate 25th Annual BBQ at Care One

photo: Knights and Care One staff members joined in preparing and serving the outdoor dinner for the residents of Care-One Care Center. Photo by Colin Casey

MIDDLETOWN - Knights of Columbus of the Vincent Lombardi Council celebrated their 25th anniversary of hosting a barbecue for residents of the Care One Care Center, Route 36, Sunday, Sept. 24th, with two of the originators of the event still on hand to participate.

“This is an annual fall celebration our residents have grown to love,” said Recreation Director Cathy Kane, “the Knights and their friends come with all the supplies for a bountiful barbecue of hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings, then top it off with cake to celebration the occasion.”

Kane also pointed out that the Council’s barbecue this year also marked the first use of the Care One’s newly designed enclosed courtyard which features new landscaping, gardens, fountains, an outdoor kitchen, and umbrellas shading tables. This is the first renovation to the courtyard, a popular site for a variety of entertainment and exercise programs during warm weather, since the nursing home was first built 40 years ago.

“Each one of the Knights will tell you they turn out for this event every year because it’s so much fun,” said Grand Knight Colin P. Casey. “The most common reason you hear is that it’s the smiles on the faces of the residents that makes it so special.”

photo: Knights of Columbus Lou D'Agostino and Don Bacci, who have chaired the nursing home barbecue for a quarter of a century, cut a celebratory cake at the event at Care-One in Middletown.

Photo by Colin Casey

Lou D’Agostino of Middletown came up with the idea a quarter of a century ago and chaired the committee for the event for the next 15 years. Fellow night Don Bacci became chairman when D’Agostino stepped down, and has been chairing it ever since. Both men say the event couldn’t be possible without the assistance of the dozen or so council members who do the cooking and serving.

The event culminates in a singalong by guests and hosts alike, and a rousing rendition of “God Bless America.”