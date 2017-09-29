Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation Declares Inaugural ‘Will it Float’ Cardboard Boat Regatta a Success

PHOTO: Crews put the finishing touches on their vessels on the beach at the Sandy Hook Bay Catamaran Club in Atlantic Highlands. Photo credit: Melissa Mohr

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On September 24, the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation (HHTDEF) kicked off their inaugural Cardboard Boat Regatta hosted by the Sandy Hook Bay Catamaran Club in Atlantic Highlands.

More than twenty cardboard vessels, their creators and crews gathered on the beach for their craft’s maiden and sole voyages.

PHOTO: Regatta awards, made by HHTDEF Board member Crystel Denvir, await the winners at the finish line.

“This event could not have been possible without the support of the community,” said Events Committee Co-Chair Brian Boms. “Special thanks go out to Dave Distel of President Container Group for generously donating the cardboard, Valerie and Frank Montecalvo of Bayshore Recycling for taking the recyclables, Sandy Hook Bay Catamaran Club, and Scott Keller for his expertise.” Since 2014, over $65,000 has been raised and disbursed in support of STEM/STEAM-related curricula in the Henry Hudson Tri-District, and teachers and students have felt the positive impact on their education.

HHTDEF President Corinna Thuss added, “One of our big initiatives this year was to add some ‘hands on’ experiences for the children. The addition of the Cardboard Boat Regatta and the upcoming Liberty Science Circus on Tuesday, October 3 at Henry Hudson Regional School have been milestones in our organization’s evolution.”

Winners were:

CLASS AWARD BOAT CREW Grade 3 and under Winner 19. Orca Moylan Grade 4,5,6 Winner 3. USS Nitwit Boms & Hesterhagen Grade 4,5,6 Winner 15. Unicorns in Paradise Lewinson, King & Krzycki Grade 4,5,6 Creative 5. The Flarrow Lavery & Harrison Grade 7,8,9 Winner 18. Samsunge Lavery & Mallappa Grade 7,8,9 Creative 11. Titanic Prenet



The mission of the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation is to support innovations in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math programs (STEAM) and athletics at the Tri-District of Highlands Elementary School (HES), Atlantic Highlands Elementary School (AHES) and Henry Hudson Regional School (HHRS). To meet these goals, the Foundation relies on three main sources of funding: private donations, fundraising events, and grants from philanthropic organizations. For more information, upcoming events and pictures from past events, please visit http://www.hhtdef.org or visit us on Facebook.