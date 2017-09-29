Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program

PHOTO: (left to right) Trinity Hall seniors McKayla Quinn-Steineke and Jacqueline Fletcher were named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. Photo credit: Melissa Whelan, Trinity Hall.

TINTON FALLS, NJ - Mary Sciarrillo, head of school at Trinity Hall, announced today that Jacqueline Fletcher and McKayla Quinn-Steineke were named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, was presented by Sciarrillo to these scholastically high achieving seniors.

"I am filled with pride for Jackie and McKayla," said Sciarrillo. "These students, who make up 5% of the entire senior class, are strong examples of what Trinity Hall women can accomplish, both locally and across the nation."

"About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise," stated the NMSC. Although Fletcher and Quinn-Steineke will not continue in the 2018 competition for National Merit Scholarships awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

"The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."

