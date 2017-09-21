Sandy Hook Lighthouse Closure For Repair and Restoration

PHOTO: Sandy Hook Light will be closed for repairs. (photo courtesy Allan Dean - 2017)

SANDY HOOK, NJ - The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, located in Fort Hancock Historic District of Gateway National Recreation Area will be closed from September 25, 2017 to April 30, 2018 for work that includes restoration.

First lit on June 11, 1764, the Sandy Hook Light is the oldest surviving lighthouse in what is now the United States. Financed by a lottery, it was built by the Colony of New York to keep ships safe as they passed by Sandy Hook on their way to and from New York Harbor. In 2014, the lighthouse celebrated its 250th anniversary. It remains a working lighthouse today. Visitors may climb its tower, but the 1857 Fresnel (fray-NEL) lens is now electrically lit and maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard.

During the American Revolution, its thick walls protected it from cannonball fire from the Continental Army. The British captured the lighthouse in 1776 and held it through the end of the war in 1783. The lighthouse itself was fortified during the War of 1812, when the shortlived Fort Gates was built here.

The Lighthouse Keeper's Quarters, built in 1883, is the fifth such quarters built on this site. It was one of two U.S. Life Saving Service (USLSS) structures on the Hook. After Hurricane Sandy, it has served as a museum and visitor center until the USLSS building at Spermaceti Cove is repaired.

The Sandy Hook Light is a National Historic Landmark within a National Historic Landmark. It has its own status as a National Historic Landmark but is also part of the Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook Proving Ground Historic District National Historic Landmark.