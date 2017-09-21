Brookdale Haunted Theater Returns Oct. 13

LINCROFT, NJ – Residents are invited to navigate nearly one mile of ghouls, monsters and terrifying set pieces this fall when The Haunted Theater returns to Brookdale Community College’s Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Lincroft.

The attraction, designed and operated by more than 100 local actors, technicians and Brookdale theater students, offers a sprawling maze of themed rooms populated with an “undead army” of monsters, zombies, evil clowns and more.

The Haunted Theater also features an interactive 3-D blacklight maze, outdoor scares and other obstacles designed to test even the bravest of Halloween adventurers.

“In recognition of the Haunted Theater’s 15th anniversary, we have created all new sets, all new monsters, and the longest and most immersive experience we have ever offered,” said PAC coordinator Sherri Vanderspiegel. “This is one haunted attraction you do not want to miss.”

The Haunted Theater is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. from Oct. 13 through Oct. 29. Admission is $12, and discounts are available for seniors, Brookdale alumni and teens under 17. Large groups are welcome.

Family-friendly “no scare” tours – featuring interactive games, puzzles and “treat-or-treat” candy giveaways for younger children – will also offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Admission is $5, and Halloween costumes are encouraged.

The Brookdale Performing Arts Center is located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Parking is in lots 1 and 2. For more information call 732-224-2411 or visit www.brookdalehauntedtheater.com.