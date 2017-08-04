2017 Golf Classic Raises More than 40K for FCS Programs & Services

2017 FCS Golf Classic Co-Chairs Mark Stoll and Anthony Frigoletto

LONG BRANCH, NJ - More than 100 golfers turned out to support FCS (Family & Children's Service) at the 2017 FCS Golf Classic on Monday, July 24th at Deal Golf & Country Club.

Clouds and rain dominated the sky in the morning but transitioned to sunshine in the afternoon resulting in a beautiful spring-like day for an outing. Golfers enjoyed the scenic, but challenging course as they competed for team and individual hole prizes, including a $5,000 Putting Green contest and $10,000 Hole-in-One contest sponsored by Boynton and Boynton, a Hit-the-Green Challenge sponsored by Wells Fargo and a Hole-in-One car sponsored by Ray Catena Auto Group.

The 2017 FCS Golf Classic Co-chairs Anthony Frigoletto and Mark Stoll, together with the Golf committee helped raise more than $40,000 to support FCS' 14 diverse programs and services that assist people in need throughout Monmouth County. Their efforts, coupled with the support and enthusiasm of FCS staff, volunteers and participating golfers helped make this year's fundraiser a huge success.

The winners of the 2017 FCS Golf Classic include:

. Low Gross /men: Mark Stoll, Anthony Frigoletto, Mat Skirkanich and Jack Skirkanich

. Low Gross /women: Nancy Del Priore, Kathy Foos, Susan Kelly and Margaret O'Meara.

. Men's Longest Drive went to Bill Warren and Men's Closest to the Pin, Ron Gillaspie.

. Women's Longest Drive was Margaret O'Meara and Women's Closet to the Pin was Jennifer Binns.

This year's 2017 Golf Classic sponsors included: Platinum Sponsors, The Mel Karmazin Foundation and RSI Bank; Cart Sponsor Lee Carr; Gold Sponsors, Boynton & Boynton, Scott & Janet Garley, The Kurr Foundation, Michael & Ellen Lospinuso, John & Debbie O'Donoghue, Torcon, Inc. and Wells Fargo; Putting Contest Boynton & Boynton; Watering Hole Sponsors, John G. Hoyle III, Esq., Hoyle Law, LLC, New Jersey Natural Gas; Putting Green Sponsors, Laurence M. Downes, NJ Resources, New Jersey Natural Gas, Tom & Kirsten Saker, Purr n' Pooch.

Planning is already underway for next year's tournament. For more information, visit www.fcsmonmouth.org.