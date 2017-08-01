“Let’s Climb a Lighthouse” for National Lighthouse Day 2017

Sandy Hook Lighthouse - file photo Allan Dean/AHHerald

SANDY HOOK, NJ - Activities at Sandy Hook Lighthouse include special tour hours and free climbing for children up to age 14 from 1 – 4:30 pm. Participants will be able to earn a Junior Lighthouse Keeper Certificate and souvenir sticker by answering questions on the specific characteristics and history of the lighthouse visited. Attendees 15 years or older will be able to enter a free raffle to win a New Jersey Lighthouse Society T-shirt.

The New Jersey Lighthouse Society (NJLHS) is co-sponsor of activities by providing funds for children up to age 14 to climb at no cost. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/gate/planyourvisit/sandy-hook-hours.htm