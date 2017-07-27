Special Needs Registry Instrumental in Rescue of 16-Year Old

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Monmouth County Special Needs Registry came to the rescue of 16-year old, special needs Manasquan child who had wandered away from home. A Good Samaritan alerted the Manasquan Police Department and because the child was registered on the Special Needs Registry, officers were able to quickly reunite the child and parents. The child’s grateful mom praised the officers and the Special Needs Registry and encourages other families to register their loved ones, “only positive things can come from this,” she said.

She acknowledged the outcome could have been different and praised the citizen who took the initiative to call police when it was noticed that her child had wandered away from home, despite all of the protections the family has put into place to prevent such an occurrence. She added, “People need to call police when they see something that doesn’t seem right, and we are so grateful that someone did that for us.”

Special thanks to the Manasquan Police Department and Sergeant William Sutton, Patrolman Robert Wagner and Dispatcher Christine White for reuniting this grateful family. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni reminds citizens that “the Special Needs Registry was created for exactly this type of situation and we are so grateful that the outcome in this instance was so positive. If you have family members with special needs and have not yet registered for this program, we encourage you to do so by visiting www.mcsnrnj.org. Special thanks to the Manasquan Police Department for their outstanding work on this case and to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office for their ongoing technical support for this program.”

The Monmouth County Special Needs Registry is a voluntary service open to all citizens with disabilities who reside, attend school or are employed in Monmouth County. The registry was created to help police officers and other emergency service personnel better assist residents with special needs in the event of an emergency by providing those first responders with vital information regarding a registrant’s disability, emergency contact information, physical description and current photograph of the registrant.