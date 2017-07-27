The Community YMCA Announces Laurie Goganzer as New President & CEO

PHOTO: Long-time YMCA professional Laurie Goganzer, originally from New Jersey, will relocate from Chula Vista, CA to assume the position as president and CEO of The Community YMCA on Sept. 11, 2017.

SHREWSBURY, NJ – After an extensive nationwide search, The Community YMCA Board of Directors on July 19 unanimously appointed Laurie Goganzer of Chula Vista, CA, as the new president and chief executive officer of the 143-year-old nonprofit organization, which serves 20,000 people in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

“We are excited to welcome Laurie to The Community YMCA,” said Chief Volunteer Officer and Chairperson of the Board Jennifer Lakefield. “Laurie has a wealth of experience, energy and commitment, which will have a positive and immediate impact on the organization and our cause to strengthen communities.”

Originally from Manahawkin, NJ, Goganzer has 25 years of experience in the Y movement with a strong track record of helping to advance the mission impact and financial health of YMCAs. Since 2015, she has served as regional vice president at the YMCA of San Diego County, the second largest Y in the country with an operating budget of $180 million.

In her current role, Goganzer oversees the south region of San Diego County, serving over 60,000 people at two branches with $19 million in combined operating budgets. She leads 800 employees and 550 volunteers. From 2003 to 2015, Goganzer worked at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles where she held various positions including senior vice president, group vice president, executive director and operations executive. She began working for the YMCA in 1992 as a program director at the Tarrytown YMCA in New York and went on to work as an associate executive director at the Rye YMCA in New York before moving to California. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from The King’s College in Briarcliff Manor, NY.

“I am excited to join The Community YMCA and its team of cause-driven staff, volunteers and partners to continue carrying out the Y’s mission of strengthening communities,” Goganzer said. “Together with our community and business leaders, our Y stands to make a growing impact through the programs we offer that help our children, families, and adults meet their fullest potential regardless of income, race, or ability. I have dedicated my entire career of over 25 years to the Y’s mission and am honored to be given this opportunity to share my passion for this important work with The Community YMCA.”

Goganzer said she and her family look forward to relocating to the Garden State. She will begin her new position at The Community YMCA on Sept. 11, 2017. She succeeds Rhonda Anderson, who served as president and CEO for five years, and who accepted a position in May as chief operating officer of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.