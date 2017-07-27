Transgender Advocacy Groups to Rally in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ - President Donald Trump today announced a ban on transgender individuals serving in the United States Military. Our transgender troops should be honored for their value and service, not demeaned by this dishonorable action.

Join Jersey Shore PFLAG, Garden State Equality, and other advocacy networks as we stand together to have our voices heard, letting all know that we will not stand idly by while our community is attacked.

Where: 101 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ

When: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 11:00 am