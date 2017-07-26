Eagle Scout Returns to his Day Care to Create Eagle Scout Project

PHOTO: Shrewsbury resident and recent RBR graduate Kent Hottmann stands by the music wall he created for his Eagle Scout Project to benefit children at his alma mater, The Monmouth Day Care Center in Red Bank. Kent was recently honored with his Eagle Scout award at a Troop 50 Eagle Court of Honor.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - On July 15, recent Red Bank Regional (RBR) graduate Kent Hottmann of Shrewsbury was honored as an Eagle Scout at an Eagle Court of Honor held at the Shrewsbury Presbyterian Church. Kent became Shrewsbury’s Troop 50’s 111th scout to earn Scouting’s highest award since the Troop’s inception in the 1930s. To satisfy the requirements for the rank, Kent performed over 100 community service hours and provided service and leadership for his troop. The latter was evident in Kent’s role as an Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, as well as the time and direction he took in completing his Eagle Scout project.

For his Eagle Scout project, Kent went back to his earliest days of pre-school, to improve the Monmouth Day Care Center’s playground for its children. He repaired a picnic bench for the staff, striped the macadam so the students could park their toy cars “like their parents,” and planned, designed, built and installed two giant play boards or walls for interactive play. The first board was based on music, where children could bang a series of pipes to create a musical scale, along with multi-sized metal pans and bowls. The second play board was based on kinetics where a series of colorful pipes and joints guide a ball drop in various directions.

PHOTO: Kent Hottmann displays the kinetic ball drop wall he created to augment playtime for the Monmouth Day Care Center children.

“I thought it would give the kids some fun things to do when they were outside,” Kent described.

And the kids love it, according to Monmouth Day Care Executive Director Heidi Zaentz who explained that there is a lot of beloved banging on the music board.

Ms. Zaentz comments, “It has been an awesome experience for our kids to have something new to play with outside. The activities of the board also help develop their cognitive, motor and mental skills.” She adds, “This (gesture) went to my heart since he thought of us (for his Eagle Scout project) and because I knew him when he was so little.”

Kent’s Eagle Scout project took a total 150 hours to complete and he was assisted by his fellow scouts in the project’s installation.

Community service is one of the activities of scouting that kept Kent involved since first grade, but he very much enjoyed other aspects of scouting including camping and just being in the outdoors. He earned a host of merit badges over the years especially from camping and woodworking. His father and mother strongly supported his scouting endeavors. His dad was a troop leader and his mom has been a member of the Monmouth Day Care Center Board since before Kent was born, no doubt providing him with inspiration for his project.

Kent will attend Montclair State University in September. He was an involved student of RBR with a preference for math and science courses, a member of the Italian Honor Society and a Lacrosse varsity player. He has also volunteered for the Bridge of Books Foundation in his community.