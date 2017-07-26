Heart Walk is Back at the Boardwalk

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Shoreline Heart Walk will return to the Asbury Park Boardwalk this October to raise funds and awareness for heart disease and stroke research.

Robbinsville, NJ — When you think of the Boardwalk do you think of funnel cakes and ice cream cones? It’s time to change that perception and start Heartwalking on the Boardwalk to be Healthy For Good.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association is happy to announce that the annual Shoreline Heart Walk will return to the Asbury Park Boardwalk on Sunday, October 1, 2017. This community event brings hundreds of Monmouth and Ocean County families, organizations and businesses together to walk for heart health while also raising funds to support research and awareness for heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

The Heart Walk brings to life the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s new Healthy For Good movement, a program designed to provide science-based recommendations, tools, tips and motivation to build healthier behaviors. It’s all about small steps that can be done each day that will make a big difference tomorrow.

Locally sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health, Coral Harbor, Mid-Atlantic Surgical Associates, RWJ Barnabas Health and VNA Health Group, the Heart Walk will feature a one or three-mile non-competitive walk on the boardwalk, as well as family-friendly activities such as health screenings, CPR demonstrations, exercise demonstrations, nutritional information, DJ and free giveaways.

“We are excited to bring the Heart Walk back to the boardwalk. This is a great opportunity for the community to learn more about heart health while supporting a good cause,” stated Brett Sealove, MD, FACC, RPVI, cardiologist and partner at Monmouth Cardiology Associates and chair of the 2017 Shoreline Heart Walk. “We hope the Heart Walk is a stepping stone for everyone to start living Healthy For Good!”

Moving More is one of the cornerstone pieces of the American Heart Association’s new Healthy For Good movement. Unfortunately, about one in three adults participate in NO leisure time physical activity. Getting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly is linked to lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, and improved mental health and mood. According to one study, just 25 minutes of brisk walking a day can add up to seven years of life expectancy. In fact, for the average person in their 50s and 60s, moderate exercise could reduce the risk of dying from a heart attack by half.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association is dedicated to providing evidence-based healthy living recommendations for the entire family. Anyone can join the Healthy For Good movement to receive support and one-to-one customized motivation. The four key areas ground the movement—Eat Smart, Add Color, Move More and Be Well.

To learn more about the American Heart Association Shoreline Heart Walk, visit www.ShorelineHeartWalk.org, call 609.208.0020 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about Healthy For Good, visit www.heart.org/healthyforgood.