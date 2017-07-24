Rabies Alert Issued in Middletown

Hopping Road in the Belford section

MIDDLETOWN The Middletown Township Health Department received laboratory confirmation of a raccoon testing positive for Rabies on July 12th. The raccoon was tested after it was killed during an altercation with a dog. The incident happened in the area of Hopping Road in the Belford section of Middletown, according the director of the Middletown Health Depart Rich Debenedetto.

In light of finding this rabid raccoon, we would like to remind residents about the possibility of wildlife being infected with Rabies. Please make sure all domestic animals (dogs, cats, and livestock) are currently vaccinated with a Rabies shot and licensed with the Township which is required by law. Do not let your pets run free off leash, even in the woods, to ensure they do not come in contact with wildlife that may be rabid.Residents should not be interacting with wildlife.

If you come across a sick or injured animal, keep your distance and please contact Animal Control at 732-615-2097 immediately or contact the Police Department after hours and on weekends. Remember, Rabies is a fatal disease. The best course of defense is the vaccination of your pets and not handling or interacting with wildlife. For more information, do not hesitate to contact Animal Control at 732-615-2097.