Shave a Hero / Save a Hero Event in Leonardo

Being held (rain or shine) on Saturday July 29th from noon – 4:00pm

At Community Firehouse Station #4 (75 Appleton Avenue Leonardo, NJ)

LEONARDO, NJ - 7-year-old Natalie Grace Gorsegner was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August of 2012. She underwent over two years of aggressive chemotherapy and has been in remission since November of 2014.

While the Gorsegner’s are grateful for their daughter’s survival, they know all too well that many families do not share their same good fortune as childhood cancer is the LEADING cause of death by disease for our kids here in the United States and unfortunately funding for childhood cancer research is extremely limited (in over 25 years only THREE new drugs have been developed for any type of childhood cancer)!

Through their grassroots foundation, Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer, the Gorsegner’s have made it their mission to continue the fight against childhood cancer via research support as their main platform, as well as helping the families of young fighters both emotionally and financially. In the past four years their foundation has awarded over a half a million dollars in research grants to some of our nation’s top leading research facilities and hospitals. None of this would be possible without the absolute support and loyalty from individual, business and group donors.

With that said, the Middletown Fire Department has whole-heartedly collaborated with Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer on this beautiful, family-friendly fundraising event where the main attraction will be watching our BIG heroes (firefighters, police officers, school Principals, kids, even Natalie’s mom Andrea + sister Hannah) having their heads shaved by our little heroes (childhood cancer survivors).

Additionally, this public event will have food, games, music, face painting and more…the PERFECT way to spend an afternoon with your family while giving back and having FUN!

Food/Beverage bands will be $20/person, Food/Water bands will be $10/person and Kids 12-years old and under eat for FREE (no advance sales)! Any shavee who raises/donates $20 or more will automatically receive one food/beverage band.

OUR GENEROUS SPONSORS INCLUDE: The Asbury Park Press, Remodel America, World Subaru, Gorsegner Brothers Hardwood Floors, and Tom’s Ford.

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS OUR EFFORTS.