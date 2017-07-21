Boat Sinks 40 Miles Off Sandy Hook - Boaters Rescued

SANDY HOOK, NJ – Coast Guard crews and a good Samaritan rescued two people 40 miles south of Sandy Hook, New Jersey, Friday after their boat sank.

At 9:39 a.m. watchstanders at the first Coast Guard District command center received a distress alert from an EPIRB onboard a 35-foot center console boat, 40 miles off of the coast of Sandy Hook.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 aircraft was diverted to the area of the signal and located two people in a life raft near an overturned boat and its debris.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City launched and arrived on scene but was unable to deploy a rescue swimmer in the water due to visible sharks in the area.

A good Samaritan aboard a fishing vessel nearby rescued the two people from the raft.

A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook boatcrew arrived on scene and safely transported the two people over to the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat and were brought back to Sandy Hook.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the vessel sinking is unknown.