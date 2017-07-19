Mobile County Connection Truck to Visit Union Beach

UNION BEACH, NJ - Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon, Sheriff Shaun Golden and Surrogate Rosemarie Peters are pleased to continue to deliver county services and programs directly into communities through the Mobile County Connection.

“We are proud to offer such an important outreach program which provides valuable services to our residents,” said Christine Hanlon, Monmouth County Clerk. “It is the first of its kind in Monmouth County and features mobile government services that have been connecting people with government in their communities.”

The Mobile County Connection office is housed in a large mobile command center and will be rolled out at the Union Beach Memorial Library, located at 810 Union Ave, Union Beach on July 25 from 10am to 1pm. During the event, residents will be able to apply for and renew their passports as well as have passport photos taken. Residents will also have access to free notary services and voter/election information. The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office will be offering Youth and Ident-Adult Identification Cards and information on the proper installation of child safety seats, along with other agency services. In addition, there will be information on the Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office regarding estate, guardianship and adoption services and other programs offered throughout the county.

“This Mobile County Connection enhances our continuing efforts to make government services and public safety initiatives more accessible to the residents of Monmouth County,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “It’s been a tremendous success as it has been travelling to municipalities, senior centers and libraries throughout the county to serve the public’s needs in a timely and convenient fashion.”

“It’s been a pleasure bringing the Mobile County Connection to communities and meeting the residents who have utilized its services,” said Rosemarie Peters, Monmouth County Surrogate. “Having access to county government services on wheels allows us to better serve the public.”

The Mobile County Connection is also available to residents the first Thursday of every month at the Monmouth Mall, on the upper level, adjacent to Boscovs from 10am to 2pm.

Passport Services Requirements Include:

SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER

PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP (1 of the following)

Certified U.S. Birth Certificate with both parents’ names and raised seal

Naturalization Certificate

S. Passport (child age 15 and under must have birth certificate even if they have

an expired passport).

IDENTIFICATION

Driver’s License if from NJ (18 and over); or

Out of State Driver’s License (with second form of ID); or

Military ID; or

State issued non‐driver ID (with second form of ID).

Second form of ID can be: social security card, health insurance card, social security

card, employment ID, school ID.

Children age 15 and under must have both parents present when applying and

birth certificate. Both parents need valid ID.

Children age 16 & 17 must have one parent with valid ID present when applying.

FEES