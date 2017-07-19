Hazlet Business Owners Association Names 2017 Scholarship Winners

Photo: (L to R) Maxwell Ballas, Ryan Dickens, and Michael Pruscino

HAZLET, NJ - The Hazlet Business Owners Association has announced the recipients of its 2017 scholarship program. The winners are: Michael Pruscino, Raritan High School; Maxwell Ballas, Raritan High School; & Ryan Dickens, Raritan High School. The total awarded in scholarships was $2,250. Each student was selected for academic achievement, community service and personal accomplishments.

Since 2010, the Hazlet Business Owners Association's Scholarship Program has awarded outstanding high school seniors that are residents of Hazlet, NJ. Funds are raised through events, networking and sponsorships. For 2017 the scholarships were supported by BCB Community Bank, MedExpress Urgent Care, Shore Gastroenterology, All Occasion Limousine, Shore Point Motel and the Dwyer & Raneri Family.

The HBOA scholarship program is open to any Hazlet resident high school senior regardless of what high school they attend.