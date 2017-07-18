Structure Fire on Dogwood Lane in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 1:13 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2017 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a “structure fire with a dog inside, flames through the roof” at 209 Dogwood Lane in the Lincroft section of the Township. Upon arrival the first responding officer confirmed working structure fire, fire visible at the rear of the structure from first floor through the attic. Chief Anthony Citarella immediately requested additional MTFD fire units.

The initial arriving firefighters forced entry with the assistance of a Good Samaritan. The firefighters then made entry and searched for the dog, the dog exited the premises and is reported to be doing well. The first arriving apparatus laid a supply line from the hydrant 500’ down the road and position the tower ladder on the front lawn. Then an aggressive initial attack was coordinated with a mansion line stretched to the rear of the structure while simultaneously an interior attack was performed with two 1¾” interior attack lines stretched to suppress the interior fire. Additionally, two elevated master streams were applied to the attic area to suppress those flames. Simultaneously ventilation fans were deployed to evacuate the smoke from the structure. Thermal Imaging Cameras (TIC) were employed to check for extension of the fire. The aggressive attack and overhaul contained the fire to the structure’s second floor and attic and part of the first floor. There was fire, smoke and water damage throughout the structure.

This fire attack was performed in extremely intense weather conditions. A heat advisory for Monmouth County with temperatures between 97 and 103 degrees and dew points in the lower 70s.

Approximately 90 members from 7 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Lincroft, River Plaza, Middletown Township Fire Company No. 1, Navesink, Brevent Park, Community, Belford Engine fire companies and the MTFD Air Unit and Fire Safety Unit. Mutual aid support was provided by Red Bank Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 2:30 PM. The last units cleared the scene at approximately 5:30 PM.

There was one firefighter injured during the incident he was transported by Middletown Emergency Medical Services to Riverview Medical Center. The firefighter was treated and released. The Middletown Township EMS provided on scene medical services and rehabilitation. Thirty-one firefighters were evaluated in the rehab area for their safety due to the extreme heat and working conditions. Middletown EMS support was provided by Lincroft, Fairview, Middletown MEMS under the command of Captain David Kelly. EMS supplemented by the New Jersey State EMS Task Force mobile ambulance bus.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Department Chief Antony Citarella.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.