Middletown Installs New State-of-the-Art Surface at Bodman Park Basketball Courts

PHOTO: From left to right: Recreation Director Janet Dellett, Kevin Wheelock of Matéflex, Township Administrator Anthony Mercantante and his granddaughter, Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger, Committeeman Anthony Fiore and his daughter, Public Works Director Ted Maloney, and Assistant Public Works Director, Victor Wymbs.

MIDDLETOWN – Middletown Township announced today two basketball courts at Bodman Park have been resurfaced and are ready for play. The township used Matéflex, the oldest U.S. modular tile manufacturer for the install. Using funds from 2016’s capital improvements budget, the township opted to install state-of-the-art court flooring instead of traditional resurfacing because of its durability, affordability, and low maintenance.

The courts are constructed of 12” x 12” blue and green low-glare square tiles, making the courts not only visually attractive, but also maintenance-friendly if a tile needs to be replaced. The floor is made of extremely strong and durable plastic tiles and were developed to enhance the performance of athletes, while also keeping injury prevention at the forefront of the design.

“We’re excited to be able to bring top-of-the-line sports flooring to Bodman Park, and continue to upgrade our facilities throughout Middletown,” said Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger, Ph.D. “These interlocking tiles are safer than traditional surfaces and fast-drying, so players can use the courts shortly after a rainfall and not have to worry about sliding – a slam dunk!”

This project is the first of several upcoming improvements to township facilities within the next few years. The township is proposing to resurface eight of the 16 tennis courts and two basketball courts at Tindall Park in New Monmouth, as well as the tennis courts at Hillside Park in Navesink. Included in the tennis court resurfacing, the township is also looking to add pickleball lines at both parks. The lines will be a different color in order to differentiate between the sports.

“Pickleball has become increasingly popular in Middletown, and we have received numerous requests for pickleball courts from our residents,” said Township Administrator Anthony Mercantante. “We have heard their wishes and are happy to look to provide these facilities for our community.”