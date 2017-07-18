New Program at Care One King James

Developed to Accelerate Recovery and Improve Quality-of-Life for Stroke Sufferers

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Care One King James a local skilled nursing facility announced today, the introduction of an important new treatment program to help stroke survivors improve recovery of function and return to their daily activities more quickly. Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability in America with 4 million survivors unable to return to their previous lifestyle and level of independence. Because strokes can often have devastating effects on survivors and their families, research has been intensified in recent years to identify medical rehabilitation techniques and medical technology that can support more rapid and complete recovery.

Care One King James new Stroke Recovery Program is based on this research, which suggests, in part, that rehabilitation should begin immediately after a stroke. The studies also conclude that stroke rehabilitation efforts should include rigorous physical and mental retraining exercises to improve chances of a more rapid and complete recovery.

“Providing great patient care is the guiding principle for all that we do,” said Jennifer Alworth, Director of Rehabilitation. “Our new Stroke Recovery Program is just another innovative way to help our residents maintain independence and quality-of-life for as long as possible.”

The program utilizes specialized therapeutic equipment that has been used effectively with geriatric patients for over a decade and with professional athletes for nearly 30 years. It is implemented in conjunction with the patient’s physician and Accelerated Care Plus, the nation’s leading provider of “evidence-based” clinical programs for long-term care facilities, outpatient facilities and sub-acute rehabilitation providers. The treatment program is covered by most insurance providers, including Medicare.

“We want the community and our area medical professionals to know we are committed to quality care and progressive therapy techniques” said Angel Ashley. “Our new Stroke Recovery Program is just another example of that ongoing commitment.”

About Care One King James- For more information on the program, please contact Care One King James’sRehabilitation Department at 732-291-3400<tel:732-291-3400>. Care One King James was formed over 40 years ago and is home to over 50 full-time residents and employs nearly 100 people in the area. Care One King James is part of the Care One family owned skilled nursing chain with headquartered in Fort Lee New Jersey).

About Accelerated Care Plus - Accelerated Care Plus is the nation’s leading provider of specialty clinical programs for sub acute, chronic and long-term rehabilitation. The programs include patented medical equipment, proprietary clinical protocols, facility training, and support. Ten years in development, ACP’s “Clinical Solutions” are now used by thousands of the most recognized skilled nursing facilities and rehab care providers in the U.S. Accelerated Care Plus was originally founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.