Monmouth County Fire Academy Graduates 58

PHOTO: At Firefighter Class 116 graduation: Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Director Lillian G. Burry, Fitzpatrick Award winner Richard J. Marrone, Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Fitzpatrick Award winner and Christopher Radmonovich, Freeholder Serena DiMaso and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.
HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Fire Academy has graduated three classes of firefighters from the Firefighter I program at the Fire Academy on Route 33.
The first-time firefighter graduates of Class 114, Class 115 and Class 116 worked 172 hours over 32 sessions and received training in rescue, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials response, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, electrical safety, and care of hoses, ladders and other equipment.
PHOTO: At Firefighter Class 115 graduation: Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Fitzpatrick Award winner Robert M. Lange, F, Fitzpatrick Award winner and Christopher Radmonovich, Freeholder Serena DiMaso and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.
“As graduates of this fine program you will embark on a rewarding path of public service on behalf of your friends, your neighbors and your community,” Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley said in his address to the class. “By virtue of becoming a volunteer firefighter you have already gone above and beyond the call of duty. Be assured it is not something we forget or take lightly. I congratulate each and every one of you and on behalf of those you will protect, I thank you for your dedication to saving lives and property.”
For the first time, two graduates in a single class tied for top honors and each received the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award. Class 116 graduates Richard J. Marrone and Christopher Radmonovich had achieved excellence in both classroom and practical training. Class 114 Fitzpatrick Award recipient was Peter P. Realmuto, Jr., and Class 115 awardee was Robert M. Lange.
PHOTO: At Firefighter Class 114 graduation: Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Fitzpatrick Award winner Peter P. Realmuto, Jr., and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.
The award is named in memory of former Monmouth County Fire Academy Instructor Ronald Fitzpatrick instructor at the Fire Academy who died in the line of duty in 2003.
At the graduation ceremonies, Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin A. Stout and Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo joined Freeholder Curley in congratulating the graduates. Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry, Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Serena DiMaso, Esq. also attended the ceremonies.
“I am very proud of all of our graduates, but these classes are special because they mark the transition to Monmouth County’s new Fire Training Facility,” Stout said. “I am confident that that our upgraded infrastructure has provided a solid foundation on which these men and women can build there firefighting careers. They have completed the best and most comprehensive training available from highly qualified instructors.”
Each year thousands of local firefighters receive training at the County Fire Academy. For more information about the County Fire Academy visit www.visitmonmouth.com.
*A list of graduates from each class follows:
Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates - January 2017
Firefighter 1 – Class 114
Name Fire Department
Jeremy M. Amalfa Adelphia Fire Company
Joshua Assoulin Gordon’s Corner Fire Company
Rebecca J. Banach Long Branch Fire Department
Keith A. Binford Oakhurst Fire Department
Liam S. Caro Freehold Independent Fire Company
Jason B. Castillo Sea Girt Fire Department
Dylan C. Frampton Freehold Boro Fire Department
Tyler R. Gallagher Tinton Falls Fire Department
Jeremiah E. Klein Neptune City Fire Department
Ronald Latshaw Shark River Hills Fire Department
Korey R. Lawlor Ramtown Fire Company
Jonathan Loaiza East Windsor Fire Department
Peter Mayer IV Manasquan Fire Department
Lawrence Movsik Marlboro Fire Company #1
Christopher K. Newsome Shark River Hills Fire Department
Daniel R. Pollak Spring Lake Goodwill Fire Company #2
Peter P. Realmuto, Jr. Ramtown Fire Company
Erik J. Schnieder Freehold Independent Fire Company
John B. Snyder Spring Lake Fire Department
Kevin M. VanWagoner Middletown Fire Department
David C. Villeta Spring Lake Fire Department
John J. Wilson Atlantic Highlands Fire Department
Christopher A. Zwickel Southard Fire Department
Firefighter 1 Class 115
Name Fire Department
Rick Brandt Little Silver Fire Department
Vincent A. Cancelliere Jackson Mills Station 54
Nikki L. Coscia Jackson Station #1
Michael DeAngelis, Jr. Gordon’s Corner Fire Company
Matt P. DeHope Manasquan Engine 1
Brian S. DeJesus Ramtown Fire Company
Berthony Dorcius Elberon Engine Company
Leticia N. Drzewiecki West Tuckerton Fire Department
Russell Gratta Long Branch Station 3
Gautham Hegde Applegarth Fire Company
David J. Hoecker Shark River Hills Fire Company
Robert M. Lange East Windsor Fire Department
Scott M. Olesen Oakhurst Fire Department
Anthony J. Patten Applegarth Engine Company #1
Daniel S. Reding Gordon’s Corner Fire Company
Johne G. Ringo Manasquan Fire Department
Kevin J. Shumard Wall Fire Company #1
Alok Tandon Applegarth Fire Company
Adam K. Ullman Squankum Fire Company
Michael Viola Spring Lake Heights Fire Department
Craig S. Watkins Wayside Fire Company
Firefighter 1 – Class 116
Name Fire Department
Thomas G. Anzalone Manalapan Fire Department
Madison Bloom Plainsboro Station 49
Bailey Burke Hamilton Fire Company
Michael J. D’Averso Long Branch Fire Department
David A. Epstein Manalapan Fire Department
Anthony J. Fragale, Jr. Oceanport Fire Department
Matthew D. Greco Freehold Independent Fire Company
William A. Kruse Adelphia Fire Company
Richard J. Marrone Middletown Fire Department
Janna M. Meyers Shrewsbury Fire Department
Robert J. Migliazza Holmdel Fire Rescue
Jason D. Mims West Windsor Fire Company #1
Christian D. O’Keefe, Jr. Red Bank Hook & Ladder
Ryan Pflug Eatontown Fire Department
Christopher Radmonovich Lawrence Road Fire Department