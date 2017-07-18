Monmouth County Fire Academy Graduates 58

PHOTO: At Firefighter Class 116 graduation: Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Director Lillian G. Burry, Fitzpatrick Award winner Richard J. Marrone, Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Fitzpatrick Award winner and Christopher Radmonovich, Freeholder Serena DiMaso and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.

HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Fire Academy has graduated three classes of firefighters from the Firefighter I program at the Fire Academy on Route 33.

The first-time firefighter graduates of Class 114, Class 115 and Class 116 worked 172 hours over 32 sessions and received training in rescue, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials response, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, electrical safety, and care of hoses, ladders and other equipment.

PHOTO: At Firefighter Class 115 graduation: Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Fitzpatrick Award winner Robert M. Lange, F, Fitzpatrick Award winner and Christopher Radmonovich, Freeholder Serena DiMaso and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.

“As graduates of this fine program you will embark on a rewarding path of public service on behalf of your friends, your neighbors and your community,” Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley said in his address to the class. “By virtue of becoming a volunteer firefighter you have already gone above and beyond the call of duty. Be assured it is not something we forget or take lightly. I congratulate each and every one of you and on behalf of those you will protect, I thank you for your dedication to saving lives and property.”

For the first time, two graduates in a single class tied for top honors and each received the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award. Class 116 graduates Richard J. Marrone and Christopher Radmonovich had achieved excellence in both classroom and practical training. Class 114 Fitzpatrick Award recipient was Peter P. Realmuto, Jr., and Class 115 awardee was Robert M. Lange.

PHOTO: At Firefighter Class 114 graduation: Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Fitzpatrick Award winner Peter P. Realmuto, Jr., and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.

The award is named in memory of former Monmouth County Fire Academy Instructor Ronald Fitzpatrick instructor at the Fire Academy who died in the line of duty in 2003.

At the graduation ceremonies, Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin A. Stout and Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo joined Freeholder Curley in congratulating the graduates. Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry, Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Serena DiMaso, Esq. also attended the ceremonies.

“I am very proud of all of our graduates, but these classes are special because they mark the transition to Monmouth County’s new Fire Training Facility,” Stout said. “I am confident that that our upgraded infrastructure has provided a solid foundation on which these men and women can build there firefighting careers. They have completed the best and most comprehensive training available from highly qualified instructors.”

Each year thousands of local firefighters receive training at the County Fire Academy. For more information about the County Fire Academy visit www.visitmonmouth.com.



# # #



*A list of graduates from each class follows:



Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates - January 2017



Firefighter 1 – Class 114

Name Fire Department

Jeremy M. Amalfa Adelphia Fire Company

Joshua Assoulin Gordon’s Corner Fire Company

Rebecca J. Banach Long Branch Fire Department

Keith A. Binford Oakhurst Fire Department

Liam S. Caro Freehold Independent Fire Company

Jason B. Castillo Sea Girt Fire Department

Dylan C. Frampton Freehold Boro Fire Department

Tyler R. Gallagher Tinton Falls Fire Department

Jeremiah E. Klein Neptune City Fire Department

Ronald Latshaw Shark River Hills Fire Department

Korey R. Lawlor Ramtown Fire Company

Jonathan Loaiza East Windsor Fire Department

Peter Mayer IV Manasquan Fire Department

Lawrence Movsik Marlboro Fire Company #1

Christopher K. Newsome Shark River Hills Fire Department

Daniel R. Pollak Spring Lake Goodwill Fire Company #2

Peter P. Realmuto, Jr. Ramtown Fire Company

Erik J. Schnieder Freehold Independent Fire Company

John B. Snyder Spring Lake Fire Department

Kevin M. VanWagoner Middletown Fire Department

David C. Villeta Spring Lake Fire Department

John J. Wilson Atlantic Highlands Fire Department

Christopher A. Zwickel Southard Fire Department



Firefighter 1 Class 115

Name Fire Department

Rick Brandt Little Silver Fire Department

Vincent A. Cancelliere Jackson Mills Station 54

Nikki L. Coscia Jackson Station #1

Michael DeAngelis, Jr. Gordon’s Corner Fire Company

Matt P. DeHope Manasquan Engine 1

Brian S. DeJesus Ramtown Fire Company

Berthony Dorcius Elberon Engine Company

Leticia N. Drzewiecki West Tuckerton Fire Department

Russell Gratta Long Branch Station 3

Gautham Hegde Applegarth Fire Company

David J. Hoecker Shark River Hills Fire Company

Robert M. Lange East Windsor Fire Department

Scott M. Olesen Oakhurst Fire Department

Anthony J. Patten Applegarth Engine Company #1

Daniel S. Reding Gordon’s Corner Fire Company

Johne G. Ringo Manasquan Fire Department

Kevin J. Shumard Wall Fire Company #1

Alok Tandon Applegarth Fire Company

Adam K. Ullman Squankum Fire Company

Michael Viola Spring Lake Heights Fire Department

Craig S. Watkins Wayside Fire Company



Firefighter 1 – Class 116

Name Fire Department

Thomas G. Anzalone Manalapan Fire Department

Madison Bloom Plainsboro Station 49

Bailey Burke Hamilton Fire Company

Michael J. D’Averso Long Branch Fire Department

David A. Epstein Manalapan Fire Department

Anthony J. Fragale, Jr. Oceanport Fire Department

Matthew D. Greco Freehold Independent Fire Company

William A. Kruse Adelphia Fire Company

Richard J. Marrone Middletown Fire Department

Janna M. Meyers Shrewsbury Fire Department

Robert J. Migliazza Holmdel Fire Rescue

Jason D. Mims West Windsor Fire Company #1

Christian D. O’Keefe, Jr. Red Bank Hook & Ladder

Ryan Pflug Eatontown Fire Department

Christopher Radmonovich Lawrence Road Fire Department