Monmouth County Fire Academy Graduates 58

mc fire grad class 116 awardPHOTO: At Firefighter Class 116 graduation: Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Director Lillian G. Burry, Fitzpatrick Award winner Richard J. Marrone, Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Fitzpatrick Award winner and Christopher Radmonovich, Freeholder Serena DiMaso and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.

HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Fire Academy has graduated three classes of firefighters from the Firefighter I program at the Fire Academy on Route 33.

 

The first-time firefighter graduates of Class 114, Class 115 and Class 116 worked 172 hours over 32 sessions and received training in rescue, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials response, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, electrical safety, and care of hoses, ladders and other equipment.

mc fire grad class 115 awardPHOTO:  At Firefighter Class 115 graduation: Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Fitzpatrick Award winner Robert M. Lange, F, Fitzpatrick Award winner and Christopher Radmonovich, Freeholder Serena DiMaso and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.

“As graduates of this fine program you will embark on a rewarding path of public service on behalf of your friends, your neighbors and your community,” Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley said in his address to the class. “By virtue of becoming a volunteer firefighter you have already gone above and beyond the call of duty. Be assured it is not something we forget or take lightly. I congratulate each and every one of you and on behalf of those you will protect, I thank you for your dedication to saving lives and property.”

For the first time, two graduates in a single class tied for top honors and each received the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award. Class 116 graduates Richard J. Marrone and Christopher Radmonovich had achieved excellence in both classroom and practical training. Class 114 Fitzpatrick Award recipient was Peter P. Realmuto, Jr., and Class 115 awardee was Robert M. Lange.

mc fire grad class 114 awardPHOTO: At Firefighter Class 114 graduation: Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley, Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo, Fitzpatrick Award winner Peter P. Realmuto, Jr., and Fire Marshal Kevin Stout.

The award is named in memory of former Monmouth County Fire Academy Instructor Ronald Fitzpatrick instructor at the Fire Academy who died in the line of duty in 2003.

At the graduation ceremonies, Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin A. Stout and Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo joined Freeholder Curley in congratulating the graduates. Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry, Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Serena DiMaso, Esq. also attended the ceremonies.

“I am very proud of all of our graduates, but these classes are special because they mark the transition to Monmouth County’s new Fire Training Facility,” Stout said. “I am confident that that our upgraded infrastructure has provided a solid foundation on which these men and women can build there firefighting careers. They have completed the best and most comprehensive training available from highly qualified instructors.” 

Each year thousands of local firefighters receive training at the County Fire Academy. For more information about the County Fire Academy visit www.visitmonmouth.com.


Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates - January 2017
 
Firefighter 1 – Class 114
Name                                                                    Fire Department
Jeremy M. Amalfa                                           Adelphia Fire Company
Joshua Assoulin                                                Gordon’s Corner Fire Company
Rebecca J. Banach                                           Long Branch Fire Department
Keith A. Binford                                                Oakhurst Fire Department
Liam S. Caro                                                        Freehold Independent Fire Company
Jason B. Castillo                                                Sea Girt Fire Department
Dylan C. Frampton                                           Freehold Boro Fire Department
Tyler R. Gallagher                                             Tinton Falls Fire Department
Jeremiah E. Klein                                              Neptune City Fire Department
Ronald Latshaw                                                Shark River Hills Fire Department
Korey R. Lawlor                                                 Ramtown Fire Company
Jonathan Loaiza                                                East Windsor Fire Department
Peter Mayer IV                                                 Manasquan Fire Department
Lawrence Movsik                                             Marlboro Fire Company #1
Christopher K. Newsome                             Shark River Hills Fire Department
Daniel R. Pollak                                                 Spring Lake Goodwill Fire Company #2
Peter P. Realmuto, Jr.                                    Ramtown Fire Company
Erik J. Schnieder                                               Freehold Independent Fire Company
John B. Snyder                                                  Spring Lake Fire Department
Kevin M. VanWagoner                                  Middletown Fire Department
David C. Villeta                                                  Spring Lake Fire Department
John J. Wilson                                                    Atlantic Highlands Fire Department
Christopher A. Zwickel                                   Southard Fire Department
 
Firefighter 1 Class 115
Name                                                                    Fire Department
Rick Brandt                                                         Little Silver Fire Department
Vincent A. Cancelliere                                    Jackson Mills Station 54
Nikki L. Coscia                                                    Jackson Station #1
Michael DeAngelis, Jr.                                    Gordon’s Corner Fire Company
Matt P. DeHope                                               Manasquan Engine 1
Brian S. DeJesus                                               Ramtown Fire Company
Berthony Dorcius                                             Elberon Engine Company
Leticia N. Drzewiecki                                       West Tuckerton Fire Department
Russell Gratta                                                    Long Branch Station 3
Gautham Hegde                                               Applegarth Fire Company
David J. Hoecker                                               Shark River Hills Fire Company
Robert M. Lange                                              East Windsor Fire Department
Scott M. Olesen                                                Oakhurst Fire Department
Anthony J. Patten                                            Applegarth Engine Company #1
Daniel S. Reding                                                Gordon’s Corner Fire Company
Johne G. Ringo                                                  Manasquan Fire Department
Kevin J. Shumard                                             Wall Fire Company #1
Alok Tandon                                                       Applegarth Fire Company
Adam K. Ullman                                                Squankum Fire Company
Michael Viola                                                     Spring Lake Heights Fire Department
Craig S. Watkins                                                Wayside Fire Company
 
Firefighter 1 – Class 116
Name                                                                    Fire Department
Thomas G. Anzalone                                      Manalapan Fire Department
Madison Bloom                                                Plainsboro Station 49
Bailey Burke                                                       Hamilton Fire Company
Michael J. D’Averso                                        Long Branch Fire Department
David A. Epstein                                               Manalapan Fire Department
Anthony J. Fragale, Jr.                                    Oceanport Fire Department
Matthew D. Greco                                          Freehold Independent Fire Company
William A. Kruse                                               Adelphia Fire Company
Richard J. Marrone                                          Middletown Fire Department
Janna M. Meyers                                             Shrewsbury Fire Department
Robert J. Migliazza                                           Holmdel Fire Rescue
Jason D. Mims                                                   West Windsor Fire Company #1
Christian D. O’Keefe, Jr.                                Red Bank Hook & Ladder
Ryan Pflug                                                           Eatontown Fire Department
Christopher Radmonovich                           Lawrence Road Fire Department