Musical Reading of Lil' Miss SpitFIRE at Central Baptist Church

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Did you ever wonder how Anne Sullivan became the world-famous teacher of Helen Keller?
Join us for a musical reading of her inspirational story of bravery, fortitude and perseverance in the midst of chaos, tribulation and family heartbreak.
Lil' Miss SpitFIRE-the Musical Reading by Atlantic Highlands residents Samantha and Robert Talmage
WEDNESDAY JULY 19th @ 7:30 PM...
Central Baptist Church
3rd and East Highland Avenues
Atlantic Highlands
FREE
*A meet/greet the cast will follow the performance with light refreshments.*