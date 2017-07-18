Musical Reading of Lil' Miss SpitFIRE at Central Baptist Church

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Did you ever wonder how Anne Sullivan became the world-famous teacher of Helen Keller?

Join us for a musical reading of her inspirational story of bravery, fortitude and perseverance in the midst of chaos, tribulation and family heartbreak.

Lil' Miss SpitFIRE-the Musical Reading by Atlantic Highlands residents Samantha and Robert Talmage

WEDNESDAY JULY 19th @ 7:30 PM...

Central Baptist Church

3rd and East Highland Avenues

Atlantic Highlands

FREE

*A meet/greet the cast will follow the performance with light refreshments.*