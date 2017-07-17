AH United Methodist Church Announce Worship at the Harbor

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church is proud to announce that their Harbor Worship will begin on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

The church will gather at 8:30am at the gazebo located on Sutton Walk in the Atlantic Highlands Harbor. The event will take place each Sunday from July 23 to August 27, 2017.

During the Sunday services in the harbor, the Reverend Jill Hubbard-Smith will lead the congregation with a sermon series titled “God Has An App For That.” Based on the book of the same name by Dudley Rutherford, each week’s message will focus on God’s ability to guide and help our lives by exploring the book of James in the Bible. It is Pastor Jill’s hope that those in attendance will find that turning to God can be as easy as downloading an app on their phones.

All are welcome to the Harbor Service regardless of age or denomination. Pets are also welcome to join their owners for the service. Some shaded seating will be available and a playground is located next to the gazebo for those with children.

In the event of rain, the service will be moved to the church’s Atlantic Highlands location at 96 Third Ave., Atlantic Highlands. A second service will be offered at the church on Third Ave. each Sunday at 10:30am.

For more information about these services, or the church itself, please contact their office at (732) 291-0485, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit their Facebook page: Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church.