Westminster Presbyterian Church Sponsoring Star 99.1 FM Care Pack Project

Middletown, NJ - Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC) has teamed up with Star 99.1 FM radio to carry a message of hope and compassion to kids in the foster care system. The popular New Jersey based inspirational music radio station is coordinating a donation project that provides backpacks filled with essential items for children in foster care. These backpack blessings are much more than a collection of items and a way to carry them, they offer foster children proof that there are people who care at a time when they feel most alone. WPC is now collecting the following NEW items for project Care Pack:

Backpacks (ages 2-21 yrs.) Pajamas (sizes 2T-21 yrs.) Toothbrushes & Toothpaste Lip Balm Soap Deodorant Combs Hair Brushes Ponytail Holders Hair Picks

According to Reverend Joseph Hein, of WPC, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Star 99.1 radio on the Care Pack project. It’s a wonderful way to engage not only our own congregation, but those from other churches and the entire community in general in a Ministry to help kids in the foster system who are often overlooked and need our emotional support as much as the tangible things the Care Packs will provide. We hope the community and other congregations in the area will wholeheartedly back the project.”

WPC has set up a Care Pack Drop Zone at the church office located at 94 Tindall Road in Middletown. Donations can be dropped off weekdays between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

WPC will also have a collection zone at its upcoming Faith, Hope, and Music Festival on August 19th on the WPC Great Lawn in Middletown. Word from the Care Project Coordinator at Star 99.1 is that pajamas are the most needed item. For more information about the Care Pack Project and Care Pack Events, visit https://www.star991.com/star-99.1-care-packs.

For more information about WPC or the Faith, Hope and Music Festival, visit www.wpcmiddletown.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WPCMiddletownNJ/