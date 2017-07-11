Atlantic Indoor Rowing and Fitness Opens on Route 36 in Middletown–Atlantic Highlands Area

Atlantic Highlands, NJ — The official opening of Atlantic Indoor Rowing and Fitness, at 980 Route 36, was marked today by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger of Middletown and Mayor Randi Le Grice of Atlantic Highlands.

The combination rowing/cycling studio and fitness center is owned by Leonardo resident Eileen Puca, a longtime personal trainer who is also a certified Concept 2 indoor rowing instructor and certified Spin instructor. Said Puca, “My dream of opening a fitness studio has become a reality. I am very excited to offer my services to the community.”

Dan Doyle, also a longtime personal trainer, operates Atlantic Strength and Conditioning, a kettlebell-based gym in the same complex, which offers classes seven days a week, with the first starting at 5:15 a.m. “We have something for every fitness level, from the absolute beginner through the most seasoned athletes,” Doyle said. “All you have to do is show up. We’ll take it from there.”

About the addition of the new business to the area, Mayor Scharfenberger said, “Small businesses such as this are the lifeblood of our country, and we wish them all the best of luck in the future.”

Atlantic Indoor Rowing and Fitness has 11 Concept 2 rowing machines and 10 state-of-the-art Keiser bikes, as well as a variety of strength-training and circuit equipment. It also offers a year-round teens rowing program geared toward middle-school athletes. “Our goal is to help athletes at every age and ability achieve their goals,” said Puca.

To kick off the grand opening, the new facility is offering a special price of $39 for two weeks of unlimited classes in both programs: rowing-cycling and strength and conditioning. For details about pricing and classes, including a six-week “Summer Row Bootcamp” beginning July 11, visit www.airfitonline.com.

Tony Dozois, a local resident who was awaiting a rowing class after the grand opening ceremony, said he had followed Puca and Doyle from their former fitness operation in Sea Bright and was happy to be able to continue classes at Atlantic. “Since I started indoor rowing a year ago, I’m fitter than I’ve ever been in many years,” he said. “It’s the best total-body exercise I’ve tried.” Suzie Mandell, another patron, called Atlantic “a welcoming and challenging gym experience.”

The building that houses Atlantic Indoor Rowing and Fitness and Atlantic Strength and Conditioning, which underwent a total renovation, was the longtime home of Gorsegner floors.