Genus Preaching Sunday on 'We Need a Little Christmas' at First Presbyterian Church

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS -- The Rev. Kathy Genus will be this Sunday's guest preacher at the First Presbyterian Church.

Genus preached here on May 28 when the 127-year-old First Presbyterian Church conducted its service at the municipal marina. She will preach this coming Sunday during the 10 a.m. service at the church at Third and East Highland Avenues.

Next Sunday, July 23, the Rev. Fred Whitehurst, will be the guest speaker when the worship service will be held at 10 a.m. in the Gazebo in the municipal yacht harbor.

Genus' sermon is entitled "We Need a Little Christmas" and is based on Luke 1:26-38.

The theme of the sermon "will be remembering that through the incarnation of Jesus we have been invited to work with the Holy Spirit as we strive toward God's kingdom here on earth," according to her. "As Mary said 'here am I,' may " may each of us dedicate our own lives to God's plan."

The visiting speaker is a graduate of New Brunswick Theological Seminary, a certified Christian educator and a minister of the word and sacrament with the Presbyterian Church, USA.