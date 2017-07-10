There’s No Place Like Rome for WPC’s 2017 Vacation Bible School Program

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Vacation Bible School is back at Westminster Presbyterian Church this Summer, July 24-27, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. This year’s theme, ROME: Paul and the Underground Church will take participants back in time to Rome, exploring the life of the apostle Paul and the underground church. Children will learn what it was like to be a Christian 2,000 years ago by meeting Paul, some early Christians, and Roman soldiers. There will be catacombs to crawl through, games and crafts with a Roman and Christian focus and even chariot races to run! The program is free and open to all children ages 5 through 12 throughout the Middletown area.

According to Chris Harris, WPC’s Director of Christian Education, “This year’s theme is fun and unique and the evening program hours fit well into everyone’s busy daytime summertime activity schedule. WPC only recently brought back it’s VBS program and it’s been very popular the past two years. We think the Rome theme will be a big hit with the kids.”

Vacation Bible School is designed to use the Bible to help instill and nurture positive Christian values in youngsters through interactive, fun activities.

For more information about WPC or to register for the 2017 ROME VBS program, visit wpcmiddletown.org or like their Facebook page www.facebook.com/WPCMiddletownNJ/