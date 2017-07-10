Middletown Police Investigate Three Car Crash

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On July 8, 2017 at approximately 5:38pm., Middletown Police responded to the intersection of State Route 36 and Avenue D for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. The crash resulted in a temporary closing of the highway. An adult driver from one of the vehicles was transported via MONOC helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with serious, non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile passenger from one of the vehicles was transported to Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank with minor injuries.

The crash investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Michael Reuter of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2100.