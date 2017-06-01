Volunteers Needed for Ideal Beach Dune Grass Planting June 17

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - A second round of dune grass will be planted at Ideal Beach on Saturday, June 17th from 9am to 4pm, rain or shine. Volunteers are needed to place the woody plants along the beach dune on Bayside Parkway between Ocean and Bray avenues in North Middletown. A total of 11,400 native species of grass will be added to the dune thanks to planting days held in May and June. The day, hosted by Middletown Township and the Ideal Beach Community Association, also offers community service hours for those in need. Please bring a shovel and work gloves. Call 732-615-2260 for more information.

Meanwhile the township is moving forward with the first phase of improvements along Ideal Beach this year. The project includes the installation of stairs at the Hudson Avenue entrance and an eight-foot wide ramp complete with a plaza and benches that crosses over the top of the dune. The parking lot will be refurbished with new pavement, light fixtures and a new sidewalk along the Bray Avenue side of the lot. The project is funded with a grant from Monmouth County and federal community block grant monies. In addition, accessibility upgrades and a new entrance have been installed at the Tonya Keller Community Center located down the road at 50 Bray Avenue.