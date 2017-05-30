June 2017 Programming for Children at Middletown Township Public Library

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The following programs will be held in June at Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road, Middletown.

Summer Reading Program @ Middletown Library!

June 1 – August 18th, 2017

We challenge YOU to join forces with us as we “Build a Better World” of readers! Discover new books, make new friends, stay cool and enjoy family-friendly programs!

Plus earn prizes for reading!

Online registration begins June 1st. Logging books begins June 26th. Program ends August 18th

A special “Build a Better World” kick-off event will be held on Wednesday, June 21st. Come take part in various activities and projects geared toward building a better world and getting summer reading off to a great start!

Visit the Kidszone @ mtpl.org to sign up

Get ready to read!