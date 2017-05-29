Coast Guard Tows Boat Away From Pilings in AH

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook boatcrew responded to a vessel in distress near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon.

While underway, a Sandy Hook boatcrew noticed a pleasure craft, with five people aboard, had lost power to their outboard engine and were drifting towards submerged pilings at the entrance of the Atlantic Highlands Marina.

The boatcrew threw a heaving line over to the vessel in distress and successfully attached the towline.

The vessel was safely towed away from the pilings and to the Atlantic Highlands boat ramp with no reported injuries or damage to the pleasure craft.

View video here