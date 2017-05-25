Presbyterians to Conduct Sunday Cervice at AH Gazebo

(file photo. Credit: Allan Dean)

Rev. Genus guest preacher

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS -- The Rev. Kathy Genus will be this Sunday's guest preacher at the First Presbyterian Church's first summer outdoor worship service, to be held at the gazebo in the municipal marina.

She is substituting for Pastor Paul F. Rack, who recently underwent surgery.

Reverend Genus will preach during the 11 a.m. service, which will be conducted in the 127-year-old church at Third and East Highland Avenues in case of inclement weather. Outdoor services will also be held on the fourth Sunday of July, August and September.

Elder Judy Curry-Phipps will be this week's liturgist.

Next Sunday, June 4th is Pentecost Sunday and all members and friends are urged to wear red.

Vacation Bible School will be conducted by the Area Association of Community Churches July 10-14 and will be run by staffers from Camp Johnsonburg Presbyterian Camp.