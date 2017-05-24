Summer Reading Program for Teens at the Middletown Township Public Library

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Middletown Township Public Library will be having our Teen Summer Reading Program for teens entering grades 6-12 from June 26th-August 18th: Build a Better World. We are challenging middle and high school students of Middletown to read 5 books over the summer. For each book you read, you get a prize! Our reading prizes this year are an Applebees Ice Cream Sundae certificate, Chipotle meal certificate, Hole-in-One Golf gift certificate, SkyZone Jump Pass, and a free book!

After reading 5 books, you get a raffle ticket for our Grand Prizes! This year’s Grand Prizes are a $50 Amazon Gift card, donated by The Friends of the Library, and a trip to NYC for 4 on the Seastreak Ferry and 4 tickets to The Museum of Natural History, donated by Seastreak Ferry and The Friends of the Library. In addition to all of these prizes, we have weekly raffle prizes! Enter each week for these amazing prizes: 2 tickets to Warped Door from the PNC Bank Arts Center, Lunch gift certificate from Jersey Mike’s Subs, Free Smoothie from Smoothie King, 2 tickets to any show from The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, 2 tickets to both Seussical and Into the Woods at the Count Basie from Phoenix Productions, a gift basket from Duck Donuts, an all day gift certificate from Yestercades, and 2 tickets to the Trap Door Escape Room in Red Bank! To get additional raffle tickets, you can complete our Challenges to Build a Better World! These challenges encourage students to help out in their community over the summer. Sign up online at https://wandooreader.com/mtpl/teen-summer-reading-2017-build-a-better-world starting June 1st!

We also have a lot of other programs and activities coming up at the library for teens and tweens! You may sign-up online for any of the following programs using our online calendar at http://www.mtpl.org or by calling (732) 671-3700 ext. 340.

-TableTop Gaming Group: The first Wednesday of the month at 7pm. For teens in grades 6-12

-College Essay Workshop: Wednesday, October 19th at 6:30pm. Write your College Essays with Professor Zirngibl. Learn what college admissions officers are looking for, write a draft of your essay, and learn to revise in this informative and useful workshop. For high school seniors

-Coding with the Google CS First Club: Club members will teach you how to code with a block based programming language using Scratch. This is an 8 session workshop for teens going into grades 6-8. We will meet in the Computer Lab Tuesdays and Fridays at 3pm from 6/27 through 7/21. *No class 7/4.

-Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention: Wednesday, June 28th at 6:30pm. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, NJ Chapter, will be giving a community-based presentation that covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide. Attendees will learn the risk and warning signs of suicide, and how together, we can help prevent it.

-Hamilton Sing-Along: Thursday, June 29th at 2pm. Love the musical Hamilton? Come to the library and sing the entire show with us! For students in high school and young adults in college, ages 14-24.