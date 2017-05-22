Little Silver Food Festival a Delicious Success

“A Taste of Little Silver”

Date: Sunday, May 21st 2017

Time: 11:00AM – 4:00PM

Location: Downtown Little Silver

LITTLE SILVER – Sunday, May 21st marked the first-ever, Spring Food Festival – Street Fair in beautiful Little Silver, New Jersey. This event was organized by the Little Silver Charitable Foundation, which is a 501c3 organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Little Silver through community events and the direct support they provide to various Little Silver programs and organizations.

On a perfect spring day, “A Taste of Little Silver” showcased over seventy businesses and community groups based in Little Silver. The wide-variety in the seventy participating booths made for a truly great representation for the many wonderful “tastes” of the town. Long-standing businesses in Little Silver such as Sickles Market, The Turning Point, Felicia’s Kitchen, Gianni’s Pizzeria, Ferucci’s Gourmet Foods, Luigi’s Famous Pizza and The Ye Olde Pie Shoppe along with newer established businesses in Little Silver such as The Healthy Palate, Olivia’s Trattoria, ACME, Graze, Angelo’s Italian Market, the Chimney Cake Factory, Diomede’s Seafood Restaurant and many more made for delectable platefuls of food throughout the day! There were personal fitness, exercise training, physical therapy businesses, salons & boutique shops, artistic & creative learning centers, dance & wellness studios, pet groomers, home appliance, gardening & landscape professionals, automotive, investment & travel experts, youth, adult organizations, news publications and town emergency service groups all packed on Prospect Avenue in Little Silver during these incredible festivities to celebrate their community!

Over two thousand people came to this free event. Nominal prices were charged at each vendor’s booth to “taste” a sampling or meal. Almost all booths were distributing free, fun, kid-friendly promotional giveaways to enlighten patrons of their services and offerings. The event’s entertainment was certainly a highlight of the day. Just like the seventy vendors participating in the event, the entertainment was also a true “taste” of the town because everyone performing was from Little Silver. Eleven-year-old, Avery Venino sung the Star-Spangled Banner, Dance Plus ‘danced in the streets’, a band made up of (five) ten-year-old boys rocked the stage followed by another band of 13-year-old rock stars called “The Castaways” and “The Honey Badgers” kept the attendees dancing all afternoon.

This Little Silver Charitable Foundation event would not have been possible without the tremendous support from community members, businesses, and the residents themselves. During “A Taste of Little Silver” The Little Silver Charitable Foundation announced that their highly acclaimed “Little Silver Day” event will be returning next summer on Saturday, June 23rd 2018. To learn more about the organization you can visit www.LSCFinc.com or call Rick Brandt at 908-675-7646 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.