Middletown Troop 246 Honors Five Boy Scouts for Achieving Eagle Scout Rank

PHOTO (Left to Right): Middletown BSA Troop 246 Eagle Scouts Matteo Guzman, Matthew King, AJ Poznanski, Anthony Raisley and Kyle Coffee with Middletown Mayor Gerald Scharfenberger at an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony held on May 11, 2017.

Projects Support Education, Community Outreach and Nature Programs at Christ Church, Little Chief Learning Station, OASIS tlc, and Poricy Park

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – A butterfly garden. An upgraded handicap accessible trail at Poricy Park. Raised garden beds for OASIS tlc’s working farm. An iPhone Poricy Park App. Upgraded Internet and livestream setup for historic Christ Church. Anthony Raisley, AJ Poznanski, Kyle Coffee, Matthew King, and Matteo Guzman, Middletown residents and members of Boy Scout Troop 246, earned Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank of Eagle Scout for organizing and leading these five community service projects.

“We are very proud of each Scout not just for his work but for choosing projects with a personal connection and a way for them to use their talents to make Middletown an even stronger community,” said Troop 246 Scoutmaster Bill Jenkins. Jenkins, also an Eagle Scout notes, “Very few of the 1 million plus Boy Scouts ever achieve this rank so we are especially proud to have five members of the troop earn this rank during this school year.”

The projects include (full descriptions for each follow below):

· AJ Poznanski (MAST 2018), built a new garden bed for OASIS tlc, center for autistic adults on their working farm.

· Anthony Raisley (Middletown HS South 2017), created an iPhone app for Poricy Park Nature Conservancy.

· Kyle Coffee (Middletown HS South 2017), repaired and upgraded the handicap accessible trail at Poricy Park.

· Matteo Guzman (BioTech HS 2017), built a butterfly garden for Little Chief Learning Station Preschool located at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

· Matthew King (Middletown HS South 2017), upgraded Internet access and livestream capabilities for Christ Church.

Interested in Scouting? Join Troop 246 on Tuesdays, 7 pm at Nutswamp Elementary School, Middletown or visit: Monmouthbsa.org for more information about the Monmouth County Boy Scout Council.

Making a Difference for the Community: Troop 246 – Eagle Scout Project Descriptions

Anthony Raisley, Middletown HS South, Eagle Rank: 9/27/2016

I created convenient iPhone App for the public about Poricy Park. The App has information about Poricy Park's landmarks, trails, and historical places including the Murray Farm House, the Fossil Beds, wildlife, and the colonial garden. People can see landmarks with photos included in the app. Troop 246 scouts researched and wrote the content for the app.

Matthew King, Middletown HS South, Eagle Rank: 11/15/2016

My project helped historic Christ Church Episcopal on King’s Highway Middletown and its community upgrade its wireless system and create a new medium for outreach. Our scouts sold coffee and hosted a car wash to fund the project. First, we upgraded the church’s wireless system, which was still running on DSL. We also negotiated a plan that would transfer the church’s current phone, fire, and elevator lines at an acceptable monthly rate, and dramatically increase Internet speed. I also wanted to give them a useful outreach tool. Together with Matteo Guzman, we designed a computer capable of live streaming. With the help of the scouts we built the computer, and more members of the troop cleaned up some of the offices, set up wi-fi repeaters, and put the computer in place. Now, Christ Church is capable of live streaming its services to those who are homebound, as well as weddings, Eagle Scout ceremonies and community events to family and friends at any time.

A.J. Poznanski, MAST, Eagle Rank: 2/21/2017

I constructed a raised garden bed for the Oasis tlc, a center in Middletown that is also a working farm for adults with autism. I bought material and created a plan to build the garden bed. The project forced me to manage my time and resources, including manpower to successfully complete this structure. With the help of many scouts and adults, I built everything in one day. Oasis tlc plans to use the extra funds raised for the project to buy their spring plantings.

Kyle Coffee, Middletown HS South, Eagle Rank: 2/21/2017

Poricy Park’s handicap trail needed significant repair. I focused on refurbishing the trail to create a safe pathway. I contacted local businesses to donate and assist with supplies and equipment. Lumber Super Mart donated the stone dust to cover the trail. Eddie Coffey and Sons donated the skid steer machine, driver, and extra manpower to assist with the heavy equipment. I recruited a dozen members from Troop 246 to help. On day one we had to pick up and arrange delivery of materials to Poricy Park. On day two the heavy equipment was delivered early in the day and we worked all day to finish the trail for all to enjoy.

Matteo Guzman, BioTech HS; Eagle Rank: 4/04/2017

When thinking about what I wanted to do for my project, I knew I wanted to do something for children and education. At Little Chief Learning Station where I attended pre-school there is a butterfly-raising unit. I also remember enjoying my time in the butterfly garden in 2nd and 3rd grade at my elementary school. I decided to go back to my preschool (where they still raise butterflies!) and build a butterfly garden for the students. I wanted to pass the joy for nature that I had as a child onto them and give them an opportunity to see their butterflies again, as well as learn about how plants grow and the relationship between plants and insects. As someone who is passionate about science, I think it is crucial to get children interested in the subject from a young age. My project is something that I hope the children will fondly remember as they get older, just as I remember my time spent in the butterfly garden as a child.