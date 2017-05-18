Crafters and More at Keyport’s 3rd Annual Antiques and Artisan Festival

Keyport welcomes spring with celebration of local arts, artisans and antiques

KEYPORT, NJ – Calling all art lovers and antique aficionados! Celebrate the best of the Bayshore’s antique dealers, artists and artisans at the 3rd Annual Keyport Antiques and Artisan Festival. Hosted by the Keyport Bayfront Business Cooperative (KBBC), the festival will take place on Saturday, May 20th from 11AM to 6PM in the borough’s historic downtown district on West Front Street and Waterfront Park.

This year’s festival features 50+ vendors, carefully vetted for their fine art, handmade crafts, and curated antiques. Festival-goers will also enjoy live entertainment, including musical performances and poetry readings, as well as a new craft beer and local winery showcase.

“As a historic town, Keyport has always had a healthy antique district,” said Stuart Z. Koperweis, Executive Director of the KBBC. “The recent interest in vintage goods has really helped our community, and we’re excited to welcome visitors from throughout the state to see what Keyport has to offer.”

The full-day festival will span throughout Keyport’s historic district, including the downtown strip and the beautiful Raritan Bayshore waterfront. Attendees will love strolling along West Front Street, where work from local artists will be featured in more than 20 businesses during the Downtown Art Trot.

In the return of Art on the Bay, artists can bring their paint supplies and take part in live painting in Waterfront Park by reserving a canvas from the Arts Society of Keyport.

“We’re excited to see the new and returning crafters and artisans at this year’s festival,” Charlie Merla, President of the KBBC, said. “We work hard to make sure the vendors offer unique and quality goods, and there’s really something for everyone.”

Admission is free and the festival’s rain date is Sunday, May 21st from 11am to 5pm.

About the KBBC

The Keyport Bayfront Business Cooperative is the managing entity of the Keyport Business Improvement District, created by ordinance of the Borough of Keyport. It is run by an elected Board of Directors, comprised of business operators, property owners, representatives of the Borough of Keyport including Mayor and Council members, Borough committee representative and resident representative.