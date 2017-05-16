Catamaran Capsizes at AH Harbor

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Members of the AHFAS and a team from Atlantic Highlands Fire Department (Station 85-1) Sunday responded to an emergency call for a boat taking on water near the sea wall with a subject in the water.

The crews responded to find a 25-foot catamaran on its side, though the captain was safe and sitting on top of the boat.

The captain told AHFAS Chief Lance Hubeny that a rogue wave hit the boat.

The captain was safe and Tow Boat USA pulled the boat to the launch ramp in the Atlantic Highlands Marina.