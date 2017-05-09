AH Shade Tree Celebrated Arbor Day with Programs and Plantings

PHOTO: Louise Donoghue poses with some of those who attended last month's tree program at the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Library, where borough children were presented with tublings to plant. Credit Peter E. Donoghue

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS -- The borough's Shade Tree Commission has planted four tribute trees in the municipal yacht harbor.

Commission Chairman Louise I. Donoghue presided over the April 28 ceremony on National Arbor Day during which four London planes were planted along the west side of First avenue at the approach to the marina. The trees were paid for jointly by the commission and the Hesse Organization, represented by Joseph Ferragina, company property manager.

The trees were planted by borough employees.

Among those on hand were commission members Kate Wigginton and Lori Montana and former Mayor Peter E. Donoghue.

PHOTO: Shade Tree Commission Chairman Louise I. Donoghue (second from right), conducts the borough's annual tree-panting ceremony last month at the entrance to the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Yacht Harbor. With her are (from left) commission members Kate Wigginton and Lori Montana, borough public works employee Gerry Stewart and Hesse Company property manager Joseph Ferragina.

The tree-plantings were part of the Shade Tree Commission's ongoing program to honor borough residents and others. Credit Peter E. Donoghue

Each year the commission also distributes tubelings to local youngsters, this year 100 Eastern white pines bought by the Donoghue family in honor of their late son, musician Eric P. Donoghue, and the commission.

Last week, Mrs. Donoghue, who is also a former borough councilwoman, addressed a group of youngsters at the public library on the value of trees.

The commission also stages a tree-promoting poster contest for elementary school students, the winners of which will be announced at a June assembly and displayed in the public library in Borough Hall.

The borough was recently designated a Tree City USA for the 36th straight year by the National Arbor Day Foundation.