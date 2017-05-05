Middletown Village Historic District Walking Tours Begin May 13

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Guided walking tours of Middletown Village, one of the state's oldest permanent English settlements, will begin next Saturday, May 13th. Meet at the Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church Street, at 10 am for a stroll through the past. You can park in the daily lot across from Arts Center. Remember to wear comfortable shoes.

Heritage Tours will continue on the second Saturday of each month through September 2017. For more information send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . This program is funded in part by the Discover NJ History, License Plate Fund Heritage Tourism Grant.