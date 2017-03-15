Rotary Club of Red Bank’s 17th Annual Two Rivers Food & Wine Tasting Event to Benefit The Community YMCA

PHOTO: The Community YMCA President and CEO Rhonda Anderson and the Rotary Club of Red Bank President Ken Scaggs prepare for the upcoming 17th Annual Two Rivers Food & Wine Tasting to benefit the Y’s Annual Campaign to provide children and families in need access to YMCA programs and services.

Red Bank, NJ – The 17th Annual Two Rivers Food and Wine Tasting event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Red Bank will benefit The Community YMCA, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a mission to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to access life-changing Y programs and services.

The annual fundraising event will take place on Monday, April 24, 6-9 p.m. at the Navesink Country Club, located at 50 Luffburrow Lane, Middletown. Tickets are $75 a person and limited to 400 people. Tickets may be purchased online at www.redbankrotary.com. Sponsorships and digital ads, which will be on display throughout the evening, are also available by visiting the Rotary Web site or by calling 732.933.9111.

Over 30 of the Two River area’s best eateries and liquor vendors will be providing samples of food, desserts, wine and spirits including: Ama, Anna’s Italian Kitchen, Barbara Gold, The Bistro at Red Bank, The Black Swine, Cheese Cave, Chef Dan, Circus Liquors/Spirits Unlimited, Clover Hill Coffee Roasters, Cupcake Magician, Dean’s Natural Food Market, Dish, Food Circus Super Markets, Inc., Gaetano’s, Grape Beginnings Wine School, Jerry’s Vodka, Kim Marie’s Eat and Drink Away, Lusty Lobster Seafood Market, McLoone’s Restaurant, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Salt Creek Grille, Shapiro’s Deli, Shore Point Distributing, Suzi’s Sweet Shoppe, Teak and Temple Gourmet.

“The Rotary Club of Red Bank is proud to support The Community YMCA and to showcase the many food and beverage offerings from local businesses in our community,” said Ken Scaggs, President of the Rotary.

Rhonda Anderson, President and CEO of The Community YMCA, said the nonprofit is grateful for being selected as the benefactor of this year’s event. Proceeds will support the Y’s Annual Campaign, which provides families in need financial assistance to enroll their children in before and after school care, counseling, summer camp, swim lessons, college readiness programs and many other youth development programs.

The Community YMCA serves over 20,000 people in Monmouth County with a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, Anderson said. “This event will assist the Y in delivering our mission to help children and families in need learn, grow and thrive.”