Hazlet Fire District’s Paul Murphy Receives NFPA Scholarship Award

QUINCY, MA – Paul Murphy of the Hazlet Fire District, has been selected by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to receive a Star Scholarship Award for his dedication to effectively reaching the public with fire safety education. As an award recipient, Murphy will attend NFPA’s Conference & Expo in Boston, MA, June 4-7, where he will participate in training sessions, conference events and a networking reception. NFPA’s Conference & Expo serves as the premier, annual event for fire, electrical, and building safety.

“Paul has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to reducing Hazlet residents’ risk to fire and related hazards,” said Meredith Hawes, regional education specialist for NFPA’s Public Education Division. “He is truly deserving of this award, and we’re thrilled to have him attend this year’s conference.”

NFPA chose 12 scholarship recipients from the United States and Canada who provide consistent and innovative outreach to their community; actively use and implement NFPA resources and programs, including Learn Not to Burn®, Remembering When™, or Fire Prevention Week; promote NFPA in their community, state or province; and/or are new fire and life safety educators interested in learning about NFPA programs and materials.

Winners were selected by NFPA’s regional education specialists and Canadian public education field advisor. Each scholarship is valued at $2,000 and includes travel, conference registration, and lodging.