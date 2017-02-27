Highlands to Consider OLPH Parking Lot for New Borough Hall

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Since the flooding from Superstorm Sandy which innudated the municipal building on Bay Avenue, the government of Highlands has been conducted from trailers and scattered spaces throughout the borough. The governing body has been considering lots in town to construct a new borough hall. They will hear a presentation Wednesday night about a proposal to build the new municipal building on Highway 36 at the site of the park lot for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, across the street from the church.

In a note to residents, Municipal Clerk Dwayne Harris wrote:

"The Governing Body will be having a special presentation at their regular meeting being held on March1, 2017, regarding plans fo the possible acquisition of property located on block 37, lots 12.01 and 13 commonly known as 151-159 Navesink Ave, which is being considered as a possible site for the new Borough Hall.

"Mayor Rick O'Neil and the Borough Council felt it was important that property owners, within 200 feet of the subject property, be notified of this meeting to afford them the opportunity to hear the plans being presented by the architect and engineer, and ask questions of the same."

The meeting will be held at the Highlands Community Center, 22 Snug Harbor Avenue, at 8:00 p.m.