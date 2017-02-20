Middletown Police Investigate Two Car Crash at Gas Station

PHOTO: Jeeps crash into gas pumps at J and R Sunoco in Belford. Photo courtesy AHHerald reader.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On February 19, 2017 at approximately 12:23pm, Middletown Twp. Police Officers responded to a report of a two car crash. The investigation showed that the vehicles, a Jeep Wrangler and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were heading eastbound on State Route 36 when the crash happened. As a result of the collision, both vehicles left the roadway and wound up on the property of J&R Sunoco, located at 560 State Route 36 in the Belford section of Middletown Twp. The Jeep Wrangler struck a gas pump and the Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a telephone pole. Both drivers, whose names are not being released at this time, sustained injuries. The nature and extent of the injuries are not being released at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation by Cpl. Thomas Russo and the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Russo at (732) 615-2100 ext. 2144.